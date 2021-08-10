A Positive Change in the Social Status social entrepreneurship is a growing trend that is attracting interest from a variety of industries

Business leaders are familiar with the concept since they have the vision to implement new ideas into their businesses. New social enterprises in India targeting the country's water problem, energy, health and education, social entrepreneurship is a growing trend that is attracting interest from a variety of industries. Social entrepreneurship is a transformative act that allows university campuses to share the strategy of many well-known businesses and companies. And opened the way for those who would otherwise be excluded from opportunities. Social entrepreneurs are disruptors of the status quo in society.

Jammu and Kashmir’s current economic status is dire. The amount of work done on this topic is small, and more effort is needed to pique the interest of educational institutions. In this perspective, making social entrepreneurship a subject for future students could be a good idea. Despite government's efforts to assist youth, the number of unemployed educated people continues to rise. The UT is in urgent need. Introducing entrepreneurship will encourage them to develop their skills. Qualities and contribute to the Union Territory economic prosperity

Every firm, as is well acknowledged, needs funding to get started. Social entrepreneurship requires the same capital, which can be facilitated through the incorporation of financial institutions. To accomplish this, the entrepreneur must be sufficiently motivated to devise a method of discovering the information. Social entrepreneurs require direction, implementation guidelines, training, and support Certification. The difficulty for social entrepreneurs in Kashmir is to take on projects that can be profitable. Become more cost-effective while still having a long-term social impact. Investors should support and aid the development of high-potential social companies. The emergence of the "glass ceiling" shattered arch tax and regulatory burdens may be involved if the glass ceiling is broken. As well as filling skill shortages among employees business development, for example, is a non-financial resource; financial literacy initiatives, technological competency, training courses, and market access.

It is a goal-oriented endeavour, and while wealth is a part of the process, it is not the primary concern. Its actual goal is to encourage systemic transformation. Social entrepreneurs, like commercial entrepreneurs, use methods and take advantage of opportunities to improve the system. Entrepreneurs who work in the social sector have limited access to traditional market support systems and capital in a social environment. They are socially motivated to generate profits, unlock society's potential, and revolutionize existing systems.