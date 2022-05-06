An Open Letter to Delimitation Commission

Our delegation was candid enough every time regarding our resolve to get the concerns of the Kashmiri Pandits, the persecuted class of citizens who are forced to live as refugees in their own country, registered and recognised. Thanks again for your deep study, observation, research and solution of the subject. I also take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to you for addressing the concerns and aspirations of the PoJK displaced people as well. This makes the whole exercise indeed historical and path breaking too. Out of the four examples that were put before you as a precedence, you have chosen the best as per your judgement. The Pudducherry Legislative Assembly of nominations is definitely one of the most formidable solutions. The other three solutions were, Sangha reserved floating constituency of Sikkim, Nomination for Anglo-Indians in the Lok Sabha and the J&K Assembly nominations for two female members.

It would be perfectly in order here to dwell upon the recommendations made by the Commission in order to take the discourse ahead. The Commission has categorically said that ‘provisions be made for at least two members from the community of Kashmiri migrants........’ for nominations to the Assembly. We would appeal to the government that five members may be nominated including one from the female category and the other from the Kashmiri Sikh community. Likewise, three members from the PoJK displaced people may also be nominated along with. In the Pudducherry case, there are 3 nominated members with voting powers in the Assembly and the provision and procedure both have been upheld by the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court respectively. There are 30 elected MLAs in the House of Pudducherry. On the basis of the proportionate equation, the J&K Assembly can have a total of nine to ten nominated members in a house of 90 elected members. The total nominated members can be like this: Women members: 2, Kashmiri Pandits: 4 (one female), PoJK: 3 and Kashmiri Sikhs: 1. Thus with this total of 10 nominated members, the effective strength of the Legislative Assembly of J&K would be 100.