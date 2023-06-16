Behavioural change needed to counter Plastic Pollution

Committee headed by CS

Government in October 2021 constituted an Apex Committee for implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G) phase II in J&K. The eight member committee is headed by the Chief Secretary. Other members of the committee include Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Health, Rural Development , Information and Jal Shakti. Experts in the field of sanitation,hydrology,IEC,HRD, Media, NGOs shall also be the members of this high level committee. This apex committee which was constituted vide Govt order No: 1116-JK(GAD) of 2021 Dated: 21.10.2021 will be advising the Mission Directorate of SBM – Gramin J&K (Directorate of Rural Sanitation).Till date people are not aware how many meetings this committee organised and what kind of advises it gave to Mission Director SBM Gramin J&K?

SBM Gramin guidelines make it mandatory for Govt to appoint at least one Solid Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) Consultant at the State level and one SLWM Consultant in each district to guide the preparations of the solid and liquid waste management projects for each Gram Panchayat (GP). People in rural areas haven’t seen such projects prepared. Even the District Development Council Members and Chairpersons are not aware of all this. Last year Chairman DDC Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan took up this issue with Ms Vini Mahajan, Secretary Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation. He wrote a detailed letter to her complaining that as Chairman Zila Swach Bharat Mission Gramin he has no information at all about what kind of projects are being taken up in Budgam? The Secretary in fact responded back but on the ground there was no action at all. The unscientific plastic waste management is not a challenge in urban areas but this is an uphill task for rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir as well.