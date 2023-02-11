Blending Times

Until his last breath, we remained in touch with each other. We had literary environment in our home, but all my brothers and cousins were students of science. The science students needed complete sitting and one dimensional mind set for scoring in the examinations. My friendship with Gulam Hassan grew; I would listen to the verses of Ghalib and Mir from him in the recess times in the school, whereas, at home my father would often talk about Iqbal and other literary giants in the evening hours, after our collective evening home prayers. My interest in literature grew day by day, but as per the tradition, I had to be either in medical or non medical stream. In the school, my interest in science subjects was confined to class room teaching. With Gulam Hassan, I came out of this cage of boundaries. I would share poetry and exchange literature with him.

It so happened that after school hours, I hardly would give time to my studies. I learnt to like the language of romance, gawk round the beautiful girls and talk about them with Gulam Hassan. Gulam Hassan was the most handsome boy of the school, two years senior to me. He had a magnetic attraction and then decency of class. He did not have many clothes, but clean and well kept, unlike me. It was pleasure to listen to the stories of pictures that he would see in cinema hall at Sopore. He would talk about achievers in the school or outside the school. He was a bright boy but did not opt for science subjects. He did well to get good second class in higher secondary; whereas Gulam Qadir against his wish was given science subjects. He failed in it. Gh Hassan could not continue his career. He had no resources to go to Sopore for bachelors’ degree. He was just lost in the wilderness of unemployment. Gh Qadir changed his subjects and was taken by Jamati Islamia to teach in their Darasgah. When I came to testing time to do well in examination for my medical subjects, I too failed. My luck was that I belonged to the family, who would not leave me in between, even if, they had to borrow for my studies. Understanding my limitations of vagrant mind, I changed my discipline to the nag of my home people to Arts subjects. Prof Baccha sahib had extraordinary trait to identify students. He encouraged me to read philosophy and desired that I should move out of the state for higher education. He was teacher to preach many things about life. When he knew about Gulam Hassan, he brought him to the Muslim Educational Trust and then he took Gulam Qadir out from Darasagah and admitted him in Sopore College for his graduation.