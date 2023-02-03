Cancer in the elderly

The rise of cancer in older population can be directly related to the risk factors, that one interact with in the childhood /teen age, as it is the persistent irritation and the cumulative effect of the risk factors like smoking, alcohol intake, drug addiction, sedentary life style, unhealthy diet, that play a major role in the development of cancer. It takes more than 20-30 years for a carcinogen/risk factor to mutate a normal cell that becomes abnormal and results in to cancer. With age the cellular repair mechanism also becomes less effective. Besides the risk factors that make intrinsic cellular changes, the other bodily processes, like the immune system becomes less efficient in detecting and fighting infection and diseases including cancer. There is much still to learn about providing the best treatment to the older patients, who have unique type of health issues like the anxiety, stress, depression because of the psychosocial, family issues like the studies, job, marriage, issues of their children which are yet to be settled.

Another challenge, in older people is that the cancer is being diagnosed at an advanced stage, because the early symptoms of cancer are being mistaken or related to age for every day pain, for benign illness, like Diabetes, Arthritis, Hypertension, chronic disease of lung, heart etc. As a result the treatment starts late, which increases the likelyhood of side effects and reduces the chances of a successful outcome, hence poor survival. Furthermore the treatment of cancer in elderly is more challenging because of the co-morbidities that result in restriction of specific cancer drugs /dosage or need modifications.