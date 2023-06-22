Dealing with the children

It is no lie that Kashmir has been a land of conflict and changing times have changed a lot of things. These changes have been witnessed in juvenile institutions too where from having just one juvenile institution we are growing towards the availability of juvenile institutions in all the districts of Kashmir with sufficient education where the Juvenile delinquents are made aware of the rights they hold and are further made aware of how they aren’t going to be in any manner treated like prisoners rather a child friendly approach is used to help them understand and not fall into any guilt which can leave a psychological scar. Understanding the juvenile delinquents can be quite task as when we look from the outer perspective on hearing what sort of offence has been committed we are too quick to preset a judgement irrespective of having the insights of what the child’s mental state has been like, where the child has been all this time and how he/she has been raised. Juvenile offence in Kashmir range from theft to murder cases, unlawful acts, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and sexual violence.

The offences committed by juvenile delinquents have shown a rise over the past years because of the changes which go unmonitored by parents and teachers. As mentioned the age of Juvenile delinquents is under 18 and we are aware that a kid is in his/her school during these years and when we talk in terms of parents they look after the kid in terms of various aspects which is providing financial stability, emotional stability &, health of the child further a parent is to keep a check of the time their kid spents on any gadget to make sure the child is not becoming a victim or offender in any manner. Further, when we talk in terms of care taken by a teacher, school is addressed as a second learning institution after home and for children who are under the age of 18 spent most of their time in school with their teachers and peers. A teachers role is of utmost importance as he/she tends to monitor a Childs behaviour and further can have better insights of what peer group the child is a part of and what kind of behaviour is the child potraying. The parents and teachers can stop a lot of juvenile offences by being more attentive towards the child and hearing them out as to what are the challenges they are facing.