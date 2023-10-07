Delving into the Dark Universe

The conclusion was drawn while studying how black holes grow over time by a team of 17 researchers from nine different countries led by the University of Hawaii in the U.S.A. The work has been published in two leading physics journals. However, the theory needs a lot more to withstand all debate and discussion about it before it goes well across the astrophysicist community. India has also joined the hunt for dark matter by opening an underground laboratory at the Jaduguda mining complex in west of Kolkata in 2017. This subterranean lab has been set up at just a cost of 20 lakh rupees and is well equipped with cutting-edge instruments to look for signatures of exotic particles. The lab filters out cosmic radiations that can interfere with experimental procedure. The Indian researchers have tried to relate dark matter with neutrino mass and one such paper from a trio of researchers from IIT Guwahati has got published in a leading international physics journal. It is important to build theories and do simulations to provide the necessary framework for experimental processes. To further ascertain the credibility of results and outputs these have to reproduced elsewhere. This can be done by cross-checking our results with other sensitive experiments going around the world to detect the dark matter. In addition to such sensitive experiments or observatories like LUX, LZ and SuperCDMS, which are trying hard to detect the dark matter, there are also efforts going on to create dark matter by smashing into the territory of atom to collide two high energy protons. This is essentially happening at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s biggest science experiment. It takes the necessary motivation from string theory which proposes ten instead of the three dimensions (x, y and z). The theory assumes that gravity might be a strong force but it appears weak because it has to escape through a large number of extra dimensions. Then it should so happen that if we collide two fast moving subatomic particles, the resulting particle should be densest. Let us stay curious, let us stay tuned.