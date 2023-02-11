Earthquakes: Doctrine and Doom

The answer, perhaps, lies in the fact that life is not meant to be uncomplicated or predictable. We are not meant to be sheltered from all pain and suffering. Life is a journey that requires us to grow and evolve. We are meant to experience the full range of human emotions, from joy to sorrow, from love to loss. This is what makes us human and what makes life meaningful. The earthquake in Turkey and Syria showcases the resilience of the human spirit. Many scrambled out of rubble. People came together to help one another, offer comfort and support, and remodel what was lost. The outpouring of love and generosity from people worldwide has been inspiring and an indication that even in the darkest of times, there is hope and light.

Yes, earthquakes are a part of life and they will always be a part of the world we live in. They deliver doctrine as well as doom… Zalzala Aaya Aur Aa Kar Ho Gaya Ruḳhsat Magar / Waqt Kay Ruḳh Par Tabahi Ki Ebarat Likh Gaya…..They shake our world, but fail to shake our spirit as long as we ponder over our dealings and reform ourselves. They are not just natural disasters; they are one of the signs of God; they are His tacit communiqué, conveying people to be mindful of their actions, and to turn towards Him. For He alone is our Saviour.