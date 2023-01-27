“Equitable representation is always desirable but difficult to achieve in practice”

GK: The results of the J&K Administrative Service exam were recently announced. As has been a trend in the recent past, a relatively lesser number of candidates have made it to the service from Kashmir division in comparison to Jammu. How genuine are the concerns regarding this skewed representation?

Khurshid Ahmed Ganai: Well, the ideal situation in these matters is, if all geographical areas and sections of society are uniformly represented. But that is a rarity. It would have been a happier situation if more candidates from Kashmir division figured in the merit list. I am told only 37 out of 187 successful candidates are from Kashmir division which is just about 20 percent which is decidedly low. The benefit of reservation is available to Kashmir based candidates also except in respect of SCs because of negligible SC population in Kashmir division. It means that the success rate of Kashmir candidates is lower not only from the general category but also from the reserved categories. So the problem of success rate in Kashmir division has to be addressed for both types, general as well as reserved categories. Of course, there is also the issue of a lesser number of candidates from the Kashmir division taking the civil services examination.