Expanding the Ties

It is true that Covid-19 which began in the early months of 2020 made travel difficult but it did not stop EAM during the past two years from making numerous visits to the US and Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. Brazil and Argentina are both important countries for they are members of the G20 and the former is also a member of the BRICS. Indeed, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2020, indicating India’s desire to significantly upgrade the bilateral relationship. Even if EAM meets his counterparts from other countries on the side lines of multilateral or other events or keeps in occasional telephonic contact with them there is no substitute to personal visits to signal that India values its ties with the countries they represent. At this stage therefore all that can be said in mitigation of the delay of EAM travelling to this region is: “better late than never”.

Jaishankar’s first stop was Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay. While earlier the Indian Ambassador in Buenos Aires was concurrently accredited to Paraguay India decided to establish a resident embassy in Asuncion a few years ago. This was a good step to enhance the Indian footprint in this land locked South American country. Indeed, Jaishankar and his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola inaugurated the embassy together. While a sudden expansion in the ties should not be expected gradual attempts to enhance India’s position in Paraguay should be made. It is also notable that Paraguay too had established its embassy in India some years ago; thus, underlining India’s growing profile in the world, including in South America.