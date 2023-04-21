Farewell to a Man with Muffler

It is more than half a decade when I received, Prof Rakesh Sehgal along with Prof Anju Sehgal in Nigeen Club, Srinagar where an INSPIRE Internships programme for the bright students of the valley was to be inaugurated. In an altogether unique style of warm welcome, you were garlanded and turbaned by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellors of local Universities, including the Director of SKIMS Srinagar. The un-adulteration of heart and mind was visible from your soft speech and enthusiasm to work was discernible. After the program, you accompanied me, bid farewell to school students who were attending the program and ensured that the students stay and travel is comfortable for entire 5 days, declare your modesty, simplicity and humility.

Prof Sehgal under your leadership, National Institute of Technology Srinagar erstwhile Regional Engineering College Srinagar expanded manifold. Day after day, month after month, year after year, you worked hard to shape the acclaimed culture of integrity, equity, quality and a commitment to the greater good. You deserve a tremendous amount of credit for building the civil infrastructure. Sometimes it is hard to find the right words (even to a writer) to acknowledge and describe someone as wonderful and marvellous as Prof Sehgal.