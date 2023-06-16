Finally Trumped

While greater information on the kind of documents that Trump retained in his possession would be known as the case proceeds, media reports indicate that some of them pertained to defence related subjects. Naturally, as these documents are classified their details may not be publicly disclosed anytime soon. It is also being reported that once the concerned US government department—US Archives—became aware that some secret documents were retained by Trump after he left office, he was asked to return them. However, he did not cooperate and hence the need was felt by the Biden administration to proceed further in this matter.

There are legal as well as political aspects relating to investigations which are ongoing on some issues against Trump, including the riots of January 6 in the premises of the US Congress. The same holds true about the criminal cases lodged against Trump. The first one was in New York in early April on charges that he ordered the falsification of his accounts for payments made to a porn-star for securing her silence. This was during his 2016 campaign for the Presidency. Now comes this second case but it is more serious than the New York one because it deals with security related documents.