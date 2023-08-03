History, or Histories?

To the aforementioned question of qualifying as ‘the history’ - the reply would be a resounding yes! But, only if you confine history to its physical construction. However, if we care to bring ‘dwelling’ into the picture, how differently would we paint the history of the street! All those who have habituated and belonged to the street carry its history in their memories. This history is not situated in the cement bags used to build the street. This history, to the contrary, lies in the consciousness of all those who have lived through it - Children who have played in the street, with innovative rules to circumvent its peculiar geography; Elderly who have lived their entire lives around the street. For whom the street represents a world that is safely tied to its moorings; People who have seen it carpeted with snow and then thawed into spring; rains that gushed through it, and summers that shone on it; The local stores which coalesced people into unending discussions, from international politics to personal brawls - All have stories to tell. The former history was frozen in time; ossified and dead. The latter is rich; multifarious and alive. Were we to include it in narration – And we must! We shall not have ‘history’, but ‘histories’ of the street.

The widespread perception regarding history, though, remains the former. Meanwhile, scholars keep digging into uncharted territories of the past, and make us realise, more and more, how vibrant and dynamic history is. We realiSe that we do not simply chronicle. We narrate. As numerous the narrations are, so are the histories. History is not stacked facts about the long dead kings. It is a continuous process of discovering and re-discovering our human lineage; through the unraveling of our multifaceted past. It does not only state what happened. It also uncovers why it happened, the way it did.