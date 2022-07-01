How the administration is gearing up?

The administration is expecting to host about 8 lac pilgrims this year. To oversee the proceeding the Lieutenant Governor chaired the 41st Board meeting of SASB in March. During the meeting, it was decided that this year pilgrimage will be held for 43 days from June 30 to August 11. The proactive approach of the LG administration is very evident from the outcome of various timely and elaborate detailing of problems en-route the cave. The solutions have been well thought by keeping in view every aspect of the pilgrimage as well as the environmental safeguards and safety concerns of the pilgrims.

Introduction of Radio Frequency Identification tags to track the movement of pilgrims highlights the concern the administration has shown to ensure the safety of pilgrims. These RFID tags will be provided to the pilgrims at all entry points. Besides this air services have been pressed to facilitate the pilgrims. The launch of online helicopter booking service by the LG on June 16th 2022 has not only made the booking process easy, but also ensured that the pilgrimage experience is unmatched for the devotes. This is happening for the first time that the devotees can travel directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni or Srinagar to Neelgrath and complete the pilgrimage within a day.