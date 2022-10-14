Humans are no waste

The British government reached a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rwanda government in April this year to send some men seeking asylum in Britain to that country. After reaching Rwanda these persons could apply for asylum there or try to go to third countries. In effect the British authorities were really washing their hands of these asylum seekers and paying Rwanda for taking such persons off their hands. The justification given by Boris Johnson, then the British Prime Minister, for formulating such a racist policy was that through this action Britain would deter those who risked life and limb to try to enter Britain via boats through the English Channel. Naturally, these asylum seekers had, in most cases, entered Britain through the machinations of human traffickers; human trafficking is an international criminal enterprise, hardly less sinister, then narco-trafficking. Boris Johnson’s arguments found little favour with a number of important British institutions and influential individuals, including some members of the clergy, though it was upheld till then by the country’s courts.

The first flight of asylum seekers was to leave Britain for Rwanda in June. It was stopped at the last moment because of the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights. This Court held that the no flight should take off till the British courts had taken a final decision on the judicial review proceedings had been taken. The British government, unhappy with the European Court’s intervention, announced that it remained committed to the policy. The Rwandan authorities too indicated that they would go by the agreement; that was not surprising because Rwanda would get funds for taking in the persons sent to it. The CNN reports makes it clear that the British plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has not been abandoned.