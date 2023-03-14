It's a life giving activity

If you ask me what is exercise? My answer is that every body movement is an exercise. So then, what is the need for engaging in other activities? Being engaged in different activities may involve our whole body, which feels quite delightful and uplifting.

There are hundreds of sports activities being played around the world, and the same activities are being played in the country as well. In our country, there are a few games that are very popular among the people, and most of the people are likely to take part in them. Cricket is one of the prominent sports in India. It’s very pleasing that India has the richest cricket board in the world. The BCCI (Board for controlling cricket in India) has a worth of Rs 18 thousand crores. The BCCI held the IPL (Indian Premier League) across the world, with top-class cricket players taking part in the mega event. There are about ten teams that participate in the Mega League every year. In sports you can earn name, fame and whatever you want.