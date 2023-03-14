It's a life giving activity

Sahil Manzoor
Getting involved in sports activities can reduce the number of health-related issues. Sports support yours health and keep your fitness at its best. When we are not physically fit, it means we have to be ready for several health related problems. Like stress, excessive belly fat, unnecessary cholesterol, the risk of heart related diseases, the weakness of general body parts, fatigue, insomnia, and many more health-related issues.
If you ask me what is exercise? My answer is that every body movement is an exercise. So then, what is the need for engaging in other activities? Being engaged in different activities may involve our whole body, which feels quite delightful and uplifting.
There are hundreds of sports activities being played around the world, and the same activities are being played in the country as well. In our country, there are a few games that are very popular among the people, and most of the people are likely to take part in them. Cricket is one of the prominent sports in India. It’s very pleasing that India has the richest cricket board in the world. The BCCI (Board for controlling cricket in India) has a worth of Rs 18 thousand crores. The BCCI held the IPL (Indian Premier League) across the world, with top-class cricket players taking part in the mega event. There are about ten teams that participate in the Mega League every year. In sports you can earn name, fame and whatever you want.
India has great records in different sports at the international level, and there are great and renowned sports personalities the country has produced. Like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, etc. These are from the cricket world. Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, from badminton, Bhutia from football, and many more personalities who have represented India at an international level and won prestigious awards for the country. Every country has a separate sports budget for the fiscal year, and every country promotes sports activities at district, state, and country levels; only a lucky few get to the international level.
Promoting sports activities has a clear message for the people of the country: participate, keep healthy, and always smile no matter what the context in your way. It's very impressive that the government administration is taking interest in the sports activities. Celebrating sports day on 29th of August to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is a nice way to celebrate our sports persons. On this occasion, in the schools, colleges, and universities, students and teachers celebrate the day by participating in various sports activities and sending a message to the whole nation about the importance of the sports activities.
The government administration is much focused on sports infrastructure, taking interest in promoting it among the youth of the nation. Sports stadiums constructed at panchayat level and laced with adequate infrastructure, like levelling off the ground and fencing the stadium, etc., are quite appreciable steps. Every year, a good number of players from different sports are selected at the national and international level. In Kashmir, a number of leagues are being held by the sports departments and other agencies; this has helped produce great sports personalities in J&K.
Benefits of sports activities: Sports activities are quite interesting, and everyone wants to participate in and play them. Sports activities keep us healthy and happy, strengthen our body parts, and keep us stress-free. Sports activities are the best defense against drug addiction among the youth of the country. Sports activities are the best healthy package for your loved ones, as they have several health benefits and keep your children away from drug addiction and other wayward activities.