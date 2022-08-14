Last of the grand old men of J&K

For me, Baba Ji was a sea of knowledge and spirituality. On many occasions I had opportunity and privilege to meet and interact Baba Sahib at his residence in Wangath Kangan. Each time I met him, despite challenges of age and health, Baba Ji always seemed interested about knowing the happenings around. Though he gave up politics nearly two decades ago, but he never lost sight of political developments in the country and abroad.

I always found Baba Sahib very kind and generous and was always there to help anyone approached him. While interacting with him I always found in him a sea of knowledge and spirituality.

He devoted himself completely to his spiritual responsibility, preaching hadith, tafsir and other religious teachings. Being an influential orator he left a great impression on the listeners and it was always a treat to listen him.