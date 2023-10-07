The deadline for these critical regulations is set for 2026, prompting Member States to take immediate and decisive measures to safeguard the future of humanity.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, have jointly issued this appeal at the United Nations headquarters.

They underscore the imperative need for new international guidelines governing autonomous weapon systems, aiming to protect humanity collectively.