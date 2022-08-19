Of shattered dreams and ambitions

We often hear that the age of modernity, equality and human values has dawned upon us. But from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Asia to Africa, women continue to suffer uncountable and painful trepidation in the hands of patriarchs. Women, the finest creation of God, have become epitome of exertion and agony. Despite progress in many fields, the status of women in our society continues to be poxy. The dreams of girls are often shattered and few make it despite all odds. The walls of houses, the rooms, the balconies bear witness to the cries and pain a girl often undertakes in Kashmir due to rigid patriarchal structure that creates a stifling ambience for her to gasp.

The mourning song often starts from the hospital when she is born and some families think that they have reached a crowning point, if they don’t express sorrow over it. The bigotry starts from there and continues till her journey into the grave. Girl is treated as property, ownership driven commodity, feeling less entity often by the parents. Society steps in to taunt her into submission to accept their definition of what is so called ‘ethicality’. Even when natural calamities occur like cloud bursts and floods, her career choices and dressing sense is blamed and justified by so called religious bigots on pulpit by treating her “sacred other”.