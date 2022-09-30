Only Chopans deserve to get ST status

Challenges during migration

While Chopans start their seasonal migration around May along with herds of sheep, they face immense challenges on the way. They don’t have proper tents with them as the shepherds can’t afford to buy the same. They take shelter under trees or tarpaulins / polythene during rains. Farmers get subsidies from the Govt to buy sheep , procure tractors , tillers, spray machines and water pumps, but the Government hardly bothers to provide similar subsidies to the poor shepherds ?

If a tent costs Rs 4000, Govt could have easily provided Chopans 50 % subsidy which they provide to apple growers or sheep farmers, but this is a neglected community . During my visit to various bakahs (pasturelands) in summers I have seen how these people suffer on account of lack of proper shelter and other things , but the Govt has not done anything for this minority community. In forests and highland pastures wild animals like snow leopards , wild wolf’s (Bagaaid) attack sheep, but the poor Chopans don’t have proper fencing to keep their animals safe. Fencing is made of wild bushes like Juniper locally called “Wethhar” . This is used to guard sheep when they rest for night near the mud and wooden huts called Kothas.

After taking care of sheep from dawn to dusk, in rain, thunder storms and challenging weather conditions, Chopans hardly sleep during the night. They keep blowing whistles to create a pressure on wild animals. I am a personal witness to all this. Chopan’s hardly own good quality searchlights which could be of great help to them. Wild animals on the other hand continue to attack the sheep even in the paddock . For the whole night the poor shepherds are awake and sleep only for a few hours after dawn. They work almost 24 hours a day but still have no recognition. Framers continue to ridicule shepherds. They call shepherds liars and thieves. There are several Kashmiri folklores wherein Kashmiri Pohul is disgraced and dishonoured as he is called a liar and falsifier.