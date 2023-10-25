Peace on Ground

This is the lowest ever number of locals joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990 when Pakistan-backed terrorism erupted in the region.

In contrast during previous year 110 youth have joined different terrorists outfits in Kashmir. Most of them were killed by security forces during encounters.

"I'm so happy that youth of Kashmir has understood tricks and conspiracies of the enemy. From 110 youth who joined terrorism last year, only 10 have joined terror ranks this year," said Dilbag Singh, Director General of J&K police during a press conference recently adding that out of 10 local terrorists, six have already been killed.