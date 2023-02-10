Persian literature: Contribution of Pandits

The past of this language has been very bright, patronized by Muslim, Hindu and Sikh rulers, it has been cultivated by Hindu pandit scholars as well. In fact more interesting factor of this word is that it was also promoted by Kashmiri pandits. Since they had also learned this language and their contribution to its promotion has been extra ordinary. Pandits set up Sharda and Sanskrit patshalas, where in they had been teaching Sharda and Sanskrit. when Persian made its entry into Kashmir they also introduced it in their patshalas.

Of its religious significance, it was necessary for Muslim preachers to learn this word as most of religious scripts for Muslims where available in this script. It was also language of Muslim missionaries who introduced it in Kashmiri Khanqahs and Madaaris, and just like Arabic, it was important for a Muslim teacher to learn this language. In this context the contribution of Muslim teachers towards the promotion of this Iranian dialect is well understood, as they required it to learn and to understand their religious teachings. What was more significant and surprising, obviously, was the role which Pandits played in development of this language and its literature.