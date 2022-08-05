Projecting Cultural Contacts

The North East festival featured as the MEA press release states “trade, investment and tourism promotion as well as people to people and academic exchanges between North East Indian States and Thailand”. All this falls in the ambit of India’s now Act East policy. Trade, investments and tourism promotion are all laudable objectives between this region of India and Thailand. In fact the Ahom people of Assam have close connections with the Thai people. Both trace their origin to the Thai speaking people who lived in the south west China. They migrated southwards from there about a thousand years ago. One group went towards what is now Thailand and parts of Laos while another towards north eastern India. There are similarities in the current language of the Thais and the Ahom but naturally their evolution through a thousand years has been different. However, a sense of affinity among some Thais and some Ahom people remain.

While the connections between the North East and Thailand should be encouraged relations between this region and other ASEAN countries should also be actively pursued. This is especially in the areas of trade and investments. This requires a fillip to be given to the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway. As this writer has previously noted the present political situation in Myanmar where the generals are conducting themselves in a reprehensible manner towards the countries democratic forces should not be allowed to come in the way of pursuing this most important connectivity project.