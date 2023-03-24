Putin: arrest warrant issued !

While the ICC’s statutory mandate covers crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and the ‘crime of aggression’ it chose to act against Putin only on the charge that the Russian authorities had moved Ukrainian children from places in the war-torn areas to the interior areas of Russia and had given them in adoption to Russian families and made them Russian nationals. The Rome statute provides that children should not be taken from their families or from their natural areas of habitation in conflict situations. There is little doubt that whatever may have been the provocation by the NATO states and the Ukrainian government, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unjustified. Hence, the question is why did not the ICC move against Putin for the invasion of Ukraine itself. There is no indication from the Court on this point.

The ICC was established when the Western democracies having won the Cold War thought that they could impose their standards and values on the world. To achieve this objective the shield of national sovereignty had to be cracked and intervention in the domestic affairs of especially developing states, especially in times of armed conflict, had to be justified. This gave rise to the doctrine of the Right to Protect (R2P) to peoples anywhere. The right to punish was a naturally corollary which flowed from R2P. Clearly, if those who indulged in crimes against humanity or genocide or war crimes or were guilty of aggression had impunity then R2P could not be implemented. Ironically, while 123 countries joined the Rome Statute and therefore came under the ICC’s jurisdiction the US refused to join it. Nor did Russia or China or India and for that matter nor did Ukraine. However, in 2014 and 2015 Ukraine accepted the Court’s jurisdiction and hence, now the Court has claimed that under ICC’s articles it has the right to issue arrest warrants against Putin.