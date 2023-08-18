Rediscovering Humanities in light of NEP 2020

Knowing liberal arts inculcates feelings like empathy, sympathy, oneness, and agree or not, these skills are inevitable to bring peace in today’s time of global unrest. Humanities prick us to think, analyse, rethink, criticize, and draw conclusions from past and present, and predict the future. Learning a new language opens doors to entirely new cultures and a new understanding of society. To unlock our best conceivable future, we need two keys; one the STEM, other the humanities. While technology opens gates for infinite innovations and discoveries, humanities help people to make the best possible use of them for the welfare of their brothers. Imagine a technological company with the world’s most distinguished engineers trying to make robots but failing desolately merely because they don’t want to use the ideas given by other persons who do not belong to their race, culture, religion or society. Imagine if someone invented a drug to cure COVID patients, but the cost is so high that the people who are most affected by it cannot afford it, simply because the inventor or the company does not care enough about poor masses as much as they care for the profits. Now I am not saying that the people who do not study humanities or social sciences are characteristically evil, or studying humanities will solve all our contemporary problems. Many social issues were validated by a number of social scientists. What I am trying to say focusing on one side of the coin and blatantly ignoring or devaluing the other will lead us nowhere but to chaos. Modern problems are complex, and we need a scientific angle, social angle, and human angle to find solution for them. Just science is not sufficient. Creativity, curiosity, and empathy are among the most valuable skills that employers are looking for in prospective aspirants for maximum organizational productivity. Humanities leads to behavioural consistency.

A part from this, management sector is booming rapidly. Management mainly requires skills like collaboration, persuasion, empathy, and thinking out of the box, and studying humanities can assuredly give you an edge over them. A study conducted across five medical schools found that trainee doctors who were exposed to the humanities had higher levels of positive personal qualities such as empathy, tolerance for ambiguity, wisdom, emotional intelligence, self-efficacy and visual-spatial skills. Exposure to the humanities also reduced levels of some components of burnout in teachers. Investor Mark Cuban is of the opinion that the future employment market will demand fewer hard skills since advanced technical tasks are increasingly being performed by computers. Instead, he says, we’ll need more people who can put information into human framework. Steve Jobs, the late co-founder and CEO of Apple, once said: “It is in Apple’s DNA that technology alone is not enough — it’s technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yields us the results that make our heart sing.” Recent books such as Scott Hartley’s The Fuzzy and The Techie: Why the Liberal Arts Will Rule the Digital World and Christian Madsbjerg’s: The Power of the Humanities in the Age of the Algorithm, make similar arguments very powerfully. Research shows that exposure to the humanities is linked to higher empathy and emotional intelligence among trainee doctors and teachers.