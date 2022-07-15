Rishi Sunak: Who could have even imagined some decades back

Sunak is not the only person of Indian origin (PIO) who is aspiring to succeed Johnson. Suella Braverman who served as Attorney-General in Johnson’s cabinet and is of Indian origin is in current list of six hopefuls even if she is the last position among them; it is likely that she will be knocked out in the next round. Her parents too, like that of Sunak, migrated to Britain from Africa—the father from Kenya while the mother from Mauritius. Interestingly, among the other four, one more is non-Caucasian. She is of Nigerian descent. Thus, as I write this article, of the current six hopefuls, three contenders are non-white politicians running to be Prime Minister of Britain. This list of contenders will be shortened to two on July 21. One of them will be selected as Conservative Party leader on September 5. That person will be the next Prime Minister of Britain.

All this indicates how much the world has changed from what it was even towards the end of the last century which witnessed PIOs who were descendants of indentured labourers heading governments in erstwhile British colonies. The indentured system was pursued by the British after they abolished slavery in 1833. It continued till it was abolished in 1917. The demand for labour for the plantations in the British colonies was met by the ‘export’ of Indians under the indentured system. This led to the settlement of Indian populations in many British colonies which grew in time. After decolonisation these Indian communities became politically influential in some countries including Mauritius, Guyana, the Caribbean Islands countries, and Fiji. PIOs led the governments of each of these countries at one time or the other over the past five decades. In Mauritius, the Indian community became the major political force and the for the main part during this period a politician of Indian origin remained Prime Minister.