Seeking Refuge

When the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was founded in 1950, in the wake of death and destruction wreaked by the World War II, it was expected to operate for three years and then be dissolved. Enter 2022, it’s still at work, with its need is felt more than ever before. Its role has over the years expanded and its Convention has been growing in its formulations, definitions and clauses. As the refugee crisis has risen dramatically over the past few decades, it’s essential that we have a clear understanding of different aspects and terms involved in the discourse surrounding it, including the number of people who are affected by this crisis, and what’s at stake. There are around 90 million people the world over who have been displaced from their own homeland. Among these 90 million people, 27.1 million are officially recorded as refugees and almost half of them are children. The detailed statistics regarding the refugee crisis can be had on the UNHCR website. We must be invariably conscious of the fact, however, that these are not just numbers. These include men, women, children, and the old. They are humans who dream. In this regard, we might as well make a distinction between the terms that have the potential of being conflated. There are several terms that are in use including displaced people, internally displaced people, refugees, and immigrants. The term displaced people is a general term that includes the rest we are concerned with here. Internally displaced people are those who are forced out of their own homes, but who haven’t crossed the borders of their native countries. Article 1 of the United Nation’s Convention and Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees which was adopted on 28 July 1951 defines the term refugee as “a person who is outside the country of his nationality and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country; or who, not having a nationality and being outside the country of his former habitual residence as a result of such events, is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to return to it”. Contrastingly, in the absence of a proper legal definition, the term migrant or immigrant usually refers to those who move to countries other than their own to seek economic prosperity and/or live there permanently. It often involves an ambitious voluntary cross-border movement of individuals or a group of them.