SMALL BUSINESS | The Six Cornerstones Of Building A Great Remote Work Culture

Set the example.

Your team will follow as they’re led. Leaders who make demands of their team but don’t adhere to those same demands or expectations kill motivation and positive attitudes. I’ve heard this is true from remote experts across the board. For example, I learned from Help Scout’s Director of Talent Acquisition Leah Knobler that a leader’s values can influence a company’s culture, whether your team works in-office or remotely.

This is why setting an example for your team is essential. At my company, we take work-life balance and trust for our team very seriously, and we allow our team to flex their schedules. We use an instant messaging tool for quick communication, but from the beginning, we set a standard that employees should not feel that they need to answer immediately. We made it clear we’re not monitoring their time online. As an example, even when I feel the urge, I resist answering my instant messages immediately if I’m offline or in the middle of working on something else.

Along the same lines, kindness is also one of our biggest values. So, I keep kindness in mind in all situations and make it evident to our entire leadership team that they ought to do the same.