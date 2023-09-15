Some defining images

While words and statements tell the story of change, pictures are far more impactful. They vividly illustrate change by capturing historic moments which become embedded in human memory. Some become iconic. The history of US-Vietnam ties provides a rich testimony of the significance of pictures. Biden met with Vietnam’s communist party’s General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 10 in Hanoi. Dominating the room and the conference table where Biden and his Vietnamese host sat with their aides was a bust of Ho Chi Minh. There is no doubt that Ho Chi Minh was one of the greatest communist revolutionaries of the 20th century. He travelled widely and laid the foundations of the Vietnamese communist party. After the Second World War the French who ruled Indo-China including Vietnam wanted to re-establish their rule. That, the Vietnamese communists led by Ho Chi Minh rejected and with Chinese and Soviet covert assistance decisively defeated the French in 1954. They were however unable to win the entire country. Consequently, South Vietnam remained beyond their grasp.

The Vietnam civil war ultimately drew in the United States militarily on the side of the South. The US’s Vietnam war took place between 1965 and lasted a decade, ending with its defeat, symbolized with an iconic photograph of a helicopter on the roof of the US embassy in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh city) evacuating its personnel. This photograph went—to use a term from today’s social media—viral and seared the US and global consciousness. This was the period of the Cold War and it was used by the Soviet bloc to depict US powerlessness. It was also used to propagate the that ultimately communism would triumph. That, of course, proved hollow.