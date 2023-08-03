Strengthening Grassroots Democracy

To bolster the infrastructure of PRIs, 20 District Development Council (DDC) and 48 Block Development Council (BDC) office buildings are under construction, aiming to provide better facilities and support for local governance.

Recognising the importance of capacity-building, a massive exercise was undertaken, equating to over 6 lakhs man-days, to empower all PRIs. Around 6,000 Elected Representatives were also sent on exposure visits to other states and prestigious institutes to gain insights into effective governance practices. Furthermore, a plan to send 10,000 more representatives on such visits is underway for the current year.