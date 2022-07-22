Summers of no joy

As a former diplomat this writer wonders if all this modify the thinking of the advanced and industrialised countries on climate change. The evidence of climate change and its impact on weather patterns is being experienced in daily lives in most parts of the world. It is no longer a projection in scientific papers. Yet, in the United States which is pivotal to controlling emission of greenhouse gases sectional interests are preventing the adoption of measures which will limit such emissions. President Joe Biden appears to be serious on adopting measures to control climate change. He reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s step of taking the US out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. However, Biden is meeting with opposition from within his own party. This had seriously jeopardised his intention to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. Naturally, such an ambitious cut would mean a partial but important restructuring of the US economy and people’s lifestyles. Many are unwilling to take measures for these purposes. It remains to be seen if Biden will be able to craft positions to either persuade the nay-sayers or take constitutional steps to override their opposition.

As the US baulks to do what is required on its part for controlling climate change its attempts to persuade other countries become weak. However, many countries like India are conscious of the negative effects of climate change and are fulfilling their obligations under international agreements. These at a cost, but sustainable development is eventually necessary. The question is if Britain and Europe will follow the lead taken by developing countries on climate change and fulfil their domestic responsibilities and international pledges of financial and technical assistance or continue to go the US way.