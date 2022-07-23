The Battle of Visions

Although RSS to Badri Narayan is not supportive of communal riots as it hampers the growth of organization and tarnishes its credibility, however, on the practical plane we see after 1990 economic liberalization, communal consciousness, and riots spreading out to rural areas. The politically ambitious outfits that have emerged after the BJP’s rise to power have started to mobilize people around religious identities by creating small incidents of conflict. In UP alone police records show that over 600 communal incidents or small religious conflicts took place since the Lok Sabha elections of 2014. The Hindutva organizations have pitted the Dalits and the Muslims against each other. Additionally building of statue of unity in Gujarat helped BJP to attract OBC communities towards the party. The BJP made the farmers to donate old farming implements made of iron as a tribute to Sardar Patel who belonged to the backward caste thus projecting the Sardar Patel as their hero and appropriating him as their icon. The RSS is an election-winning machinery. As a feedback platform, booth management mechanism and election campaign instrument the RSS plays significant role in the electoral politics of BJP. The RSS was also engaged in collecting feedback on the impact of Narendra Modi’s 2014 elections. In November, 2013, Badri Narayan writes about his visit to Bahraich with a research team to study a rally organized by the BJP and addressed by Narendra Modi: “As the rally ended, we noticed a group of fifty people with recording devices taking feedback from the audience about Modi’s speech”. In the 2014 elections nearly one lakh RSS group leaders and six lakh cadres from 42,000 units spread across the country were working full-time to ensure the BJP’s victory. In 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections, highly skilled professionals, mostly graduates in professional courses from reputed colleges and universities in India and USA using technological tools masterminded various aspects of the campaign.

The Hindutva groups have also developed the craft of narrative building to shape the political discourse both at state and national level. Multiple mechanisms like propaganda, media management, and political rallies are being used to shape a particular narrative .For the elections of 2014 BJP had the narrative of development and for 2019 it was ‘National Security’ which became the dominant narrative to win the elections. After winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the BJP took out all issues for implementation which were part of its manifestos and political programmes. The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill was aimed at ending the triple talaq. The Art 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir was modified on August 5, 2019. The long running Ram Janambhoomi /Babri Masjid dispute reached to a judicial settlement. The Citizenship (Amendment ) Act was passed by the parliament on December 11, 2019.