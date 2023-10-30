The Essence of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

In 2014, from the ramparts of Red Fort, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, eloquently put forth his vision for a Bharat, where development is not just an agenda but a goal shared by every Indian. He hinted at a future where Jan Bhagidaari will emerge as our strongest weapon and our claim to the throne of being a Vishwa Guru.

That very year, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, etched a momentous date on the calendar - October 31st as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, a tribute to the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "Iron Man" of India. However, it signified more than just a date; it embodied a solemn commitment to rekindle the very essence of unity and integration that Sardar Patel had envisioned. It was a promise, a pledge to follow in his footsteps, progressing in the timeless values of cohesion and collective endeavours.