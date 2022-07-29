Treasure House of Herbs

Himalayas are repositories of rich diversity and J&K has been bestowed with a fair share of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAP). Forest system of J&K is believed to hold 50% of the drug-plants listed in British Pharmacopoeia, including the prized essential oil and oleoresin-bearing plants that hold promise of a better tomorrow, as it is said to be a core area of our strength.

In Jan 2003 A.P.J.A Kalam said that ‘in the emerging society of 21st century, knowledge is the primary-production-resource, instead of capital and labor’, thereby pointing to a promising new road ahead. Although, after his bidding, almost all states worked on ‘Vision Document 2020’ and J&K too did the exercise with eyes on investors but it is a million-dollar question, whether we achieved even 50% of the target in over one dozen core areas that were show-cased twenty years back. Anyway let me go back to my world of herbs. Links among Agriculture, Biodiversity and Biotechnology is not inconsequential as genes can be transferred to improve crop yield and on the basis of rich diversity, technological advancement; including ‘cutting edge technologies, and huge manpower resources, India can emerge as ‘export leader’ in the field of biotech products; and as a big consumer too. Talking about the strides made in bio-prospecting (exploring the ecosystem to discover commercially valuable biological resources), biosynthesis, combinatorial bio-chemistry, molecule prospecting etc., has little meaning if nothing concrete is visible on ground, even after two decades have passed since the ’Vision Exercise’ was done. Names like ICMR, ICAR and DST, and various documents and blue prints if prepared by the concerned departments in J&K, can give us false-hope, unless dreams are translated into reality. Indian pharmaceutical market may be enjoying top rank. Nice it is to hear that J&K has RRL, KU, SKAUST, Medicinal Board etc., and that work on MAP; micro-propagation protocols, standardization & extraction procedures, data base driven websites & publications, and about four dozen medicinal plants can be named with high pitch. But the real question is whether in past twenty years we succeeded in the arena of ‘vocationalisation’? Whether we have created success stories among disadvantaged people due to training under societal program?