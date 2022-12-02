Turning the pages of calendar backward

The Russian reaction was to amalgamate these territories with the rest of Russia. While the Russian move has not gained international recognition and is unlikely to do so it has made the resolution of the Ukrainian situation far more difficult. As it is the Russian invasion has impacted European security and led to the further expansion of NATO. It has also made global energy and food-grains security more difficult. All this has added to the woes of a world seeking to recover from the covid pandemic. In India’s neighbourhood it led to severe economic crises in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. In the former it caused a change in government too. However, the implications of the continuing war in Ukraine has not led to the softening of positions of either Russia or Ukraine though there are some faint signs of the US now wanting to find a way out but without allowing any substantial gain for Russia. All in all it will not be easy to find a diplomatic resolution of the crisis.

Another principal theme in 2022 was the continuing competition and growing adversarial relationship between the US and China. President Biden met President Xi Jinping on the margins of the G20 meeting in November in Bali. The latter came to the summit after the 20th party Congress of the Chinese Communist Party which gave him a third term in office. He is now the supreme leader and wields unquestioned power almost akin to what Chairman Mao did in his time. Biden and Xi sought to assure the world that they would not allow their competition to spill over into conflict. However, the course of hostility is now set and has become irreversible for all intents and purposes. Surprisingly, and recently, Xi has been facing concerted protests from the Chinese people who have reached the end of the tether because of the severe implementation of the zero-Covid policy. Xi will not hesitate to use major force, if required, to quell the protests.