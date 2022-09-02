Ukraine War: Adjusting to new normal !

Thus, while the Ukraine war grinds on the world has been able to adjust to a new normal. As always, such adjustments are painful for many countries. They also impact on security architectures and power equations. They also bring about surprises. One such development has been Russia’s overtures to Iran through the Putin’s visit. Reports have recently emerged that Russia has purchased Iranian drones because Western sanctions are denying it some vital defence components too it. Who would have ever thought that the Russian military machine will have to look for military supplies to Iran. This also demonstrates that countries learn to live with sanctions and use their ingenuity and try to become self-reliant.

The world’s capacity to adjust to situations created by unexpected developments and fundamental changes has been demonstrated through history. Naturally, such adjustments can bring about new eras which endure for a long time or be of a transient nature. It is always very difficult initially to distinguish between the two unless it comes through a collapse of a world order which has continued for centuries or sometimes decades. In the 20th century two changes of a fundamental nature were seen. The first was through the end of the colonialism though its after effects have not vanished for the old colonial powers are still the leading industrialised and advanced countries. The second was the end of the Cold War in 1991 because of the collapse of the Soviet Union in December of that year.