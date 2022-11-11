US mid term elections

Normally, a US President’s party does poorly in the mid-term elections. This time around it was expected that the Republicans would do very well; in fact, a Red wave, representing the colour of the Republican party, was expected to help that party not only gain control of both chambers but reduce Democrat numbers very substantially. It may be clarified that the House is elected every two years while one-third of the Senators come up for elections every two years for they have a six-year term.

As I write these lines it seems that the Republicans would gain a slim control of the House of Representatives but there is no clarity if they will win the Senate as well by the smallest of margins. Thus, all in all, there has been no Red wave. And this was emphasised by Biden at a press conference on November 9 when most of the results had come in. He said “…we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic President’s first midterm election in the last forty years. And we had the best midterm for governors since 1986”.