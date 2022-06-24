We lost our affectionate Amma Ji !

Amma Ji’s father’s name was Haji Ramzan Rather, we called him Ramez Babb. He died around the early 1990s. I have known that man as a child and he would love me a lot. He was a very tall man, 6 feet 3 inches, loving and caring. Amma Ji’s mother had died at an early age when she was yet to get married and Ramezz Babb took care of her daughter to the extent that he would wash even her clothes and garments of her first child (my dad). My dad was born in winter and it was too cold those days. He was Ramez Bab’s first grandchild and he wanted extra care to be taken for the newly born baby and his daughter as well. To ensure that Amma Ji’s father (Ramez Babb) contacted an experienced blacksmith of Kralpora Mohammad Ahangar and asked him to make a special Iron Bukhari (wood based heater). This was the early 1950s, when people had no concept of such things. As Haji Ramzan Rather and his brothers like Haji Rahman Rather and others were well off people with a lot of friendship with elites in Srinagar city. They had seen some well off families in Srinagar using Bukharis those days and Ramez Babb didn’t miss a chance to get it installed in his house. In addition to it, he slaughtered a sheep and kept it hanging on the top floor of his house (Brer Kanee) and would cut ½ kg meat every day and prepare mutton soup for her daughter. Amma Ji would tell us her father had also made special desi Ghee Kulchas that she would have for breakfast every day with special butter tea. This was the kind of love Amma Ji’s father had for her daughter. Such a love for female children was not seen in most of the families those days. Even well-to-do families would give extra care to male children, but Haji Ramzan Rather was an exceptional man. He loved her daughter a lot. Amma Ji too loved her father and took him (Ramez Babb) for Hajj pilgrimage in 1984 when he was an old man. In fact he had gone seriously ill for many days in Delhi, but she managed to take him to Mecca and Medina as per his wish.