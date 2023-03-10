Why is PMGSY reluctant to make DPRs public ?

ACB’s FIR against PMGSY

Few years back on the basis of Joint Surprise Check (JSC) conducted into the allegations that officers / officials of PMGSY Division Thathri with regard to construction of 4.5 Km of road from Barry to Gandoh, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Doda registered a case against the officials of PMGSY Division Thathri. Under FIR No.02/2019 against then AEE PMGSY Division Thathri and few Junior Engineers. The ACB investigation had revealed that sub-standard material was used in the execution of said work as also 90% boulders were used in the drop walls and culverts in order to earn undue pecuniary benefits. As per the ACB statement which was widely circulated in the press around Sept 2019 , it was revealed that boulders instead of cement concrete mix were found used by the suspects in concrete work. “The officials posted at PMGSY Division Thathri in sheer abuse of their official position and in connivance with the contractor have allowed use of boulders in the execution of said work, for conferring undue pecuniary benefit upon the said contra. This is not the case in Thathri only, but there are many PMGSY road projects in other districts especially Budgam wherein similar frauds have been committed and which need thorough investigation. Ironically the PMGSY AEE Chadoora repeatedly denied to share the information under RTI and when a High Court lawyer recently wanted to inspect the works on PMGSY road project in Chadoora around Bonen, Kutabal area under the provisions of RTI Act 2005 , the PMGSY engineers didn’t turn up at the site in spite of the fact that he was given date and time for the said inspection through a written reply.