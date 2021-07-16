2 children die as leaked LPG cylinder catches fire

Ramban: Two children died while their mother and brother suffered serious burn injuries after an LPG cylinder leaked and caught fire in Maitra area of Ramban on Friday.

Police said four family members of a CRPF personnel Rajesh Singh Katoch of Gari village of Ramban, presently residing in a rented accommodation at Maitra suffered grievous burn injuries after an LPG cylinder leaked and caught fire.

On seeing smoke emitting out of the house, locals rushed to the spot and found three children and their mother in injured condition.

They were rushed to District Hospital Ramban where after providing medical aid to all of them, they were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

Police identified the injured as Satya Devi, 25, and her three children Sahil Katoch, 5, Sourabh Katoch and Gourav Katoch, both 3-years-old twins.