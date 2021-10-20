40 guests fall sick after having feast in Bandipora village

Bandipora: Around 40 guests fell ill after having a feast at a marriage function in Lawaypora village of Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said Wednesday.
Soon after having the feast, the guests made a beeline to District Hospital Bandipora complaining of symptoms of acute diarrhea and vomiting.
The hospital authorities said that all of them had a feast. Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora, Sheikh Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that they received 40 patients with these symptoms and 29 of them were admitted in the hospital. He said while most patients were discharged on Wednesday, six continued to remain admitted.
“They had a feast at a marriage party and it seems the food had been contaminated due to which they suffered food poisoning,” Mushtaq said.
Food Safety Officer, Bandipora, Showkat Ali Shah told Greater Kashmir that as soon as they received information about people falling sick after having a feast, he along with his team rushed to Lawaypora village to determine the cause.
“I along with my team went to the house to pick up some samples for inspection. However, the samples were not fit for analysis and most of the remaining food had been disposed of by the family,” he said.
Food Safety officials said that the medical team had also collected water samples from the village to determine if that was responsible for people falling sick.