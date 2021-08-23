APPEAL LG, CS TO INTERVENE PHE daily rated workers stage protest in support of demands

He added that court and government orders are being floated to cover up shortcomings and failures.

“Attempts are being made to use the poor temporary employees as scapegoats to divert the attention of the people and the government to cover up failures in providing of drinking water to the consumers,” he said.

“We want to make it clear that we are the servants of the people and government and doing our job,” Parray said.

He said that the Union Government has sanctioned billions of rupees to the PHE department under various schemes to provide safe portable water to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Under one of the schemes Union Government provided Rs1000 crore and the work under the scheme has to be completed by March 2022. But till now, just few percent of work has been done,” he alleged.

He added that under another scheme Jal Jeevan Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra, the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 4500 crore, adding, “But even 10 percent of work under the scheme has not been covered.”