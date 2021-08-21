Army steps up patrolling along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: In order to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Line of Control and to deal with challenges specially related to infiltration by militants, the surveillance and monitoring mechanism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch has been strengthened.
In this connection, the army has stepped up patrolling also on the Line of Control (LoC).
Officials told Greater Kashmir that recently an alert was issued by intelligence agencies regarding large scale infiltration attempts by militants in the near future and increase in their movement and presence on launch pads.
“Keeping in view all these challenges, the security apparatus on LoC managed by the Indian army has been strengthened further in the best possible manner,” they added.
After a lull for a few months post February 26 ceasefire agreement between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan, the Line of Control witnessed infiltration of militants in Rajouri and Poonch districts, followed by encounters.
As per official accounts, two militant groups trying to sneak in from the Line of Control were intercepted and their attempts were foiled in the month of July in Rajouri district. Three militants were killed in two separate encounters which took place in the last two weeks in the villages of Thannamandi sub division of Rajouri district. The intelligence agencies maintained that all the killed militants were part of the group that managed to infiltrate along the LoC in the recent past.
The officials stated that in the wake of these developments, besides routine general patrolling, which is a part of security apparatus on LoC, all the known infiltration routes on LoC as well as in the hinterland close to the LoC areas were under close vigil.
They further informed that surveillance and monitoring mechanism, which is a part of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), was further strengthened. “Entire LoC area is under close technical surveillance,” they added.
The official sources maintained that all the army battalions deployed on the LoC were equipped with the latest technical surveillance mechanism to ensure a close vigil.