Army steps up patrolling along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: In order to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Line of Control and to deal with challenges specially related to infiltration by militants, the surveillance and monitoring mechanism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch has been strengthened.

In this connection, the army has stepped up patrolling also on the Line of Control (LoC).

Officials told Greater Kashmir that recently an alert was issued by intelligence agencies regarding large scale infiltration attempts by militants in the near future and increase in their movement and presence on launch pads.

“Keeping in view all these challenges, the security apparatus on LoC managed by the Indian army has been strengthened further in the best possible manner,” they added.