Baramulla cricketer dies of heart attack while playing cricket

Baramulla: A young cricketer died while playing a cricket match in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Rafiq Parray, 31, of Janbazpora Baramulla.

Parray suffered a massive heart attack while playing a cricket match in Dandoosa Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.

“During the match, Parray lost consciousness and fell on the ground. He was immediately shifted to a nearby health facility where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Ashiq Hussain of Janbazpora, Baramulla.

As the news of the death of the cricketer spread in Janbazpora area, hundreds of people rushed to the deceased’s home and expressed their solidarity with the family.

Later, Parray was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Janbazpora, Baramulla and thousands of people participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinazah.