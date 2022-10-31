Cluster of Colleges: A new road-map for higher education

The New Education Policy 2020 is envisioned with novel initiatives to transform the higher education sector of the country to match the global knowledge standards and at the same time preserving the rich tradition of multidisciplinary approach of imparting education vested in India’s own educational setup.

In this direction, some recently announced major transforming initiatives by UGC are introduction of de-affiliation system, so that by 2030 the desired college/s achieve academic autonomy, and clustering of colleges for sharing of students, infrastructure, and resources for attainment of multidisciplinary setup.

This is expected to be fulfilled by transformation of single stream higher educational institutions (SSHEI’s) into multidisciplinary higher educational institutions (MDHEI’s) in the country. In this regard the UGC has recently published guidelines for “transforming higher education institutions into multidisciplinary institutions” and “clustering of colleges” (September 02, 2022). This is going to be achieved as highlighted below:-

Transforming existing SSHEIs (Universities) into Large Multidisciplinary Universities (LMU’s) which would function either as Research intensive (RIUs) or Teaching intensive (TIUs)] as envisioned in NEP 2020.