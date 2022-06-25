Dominating Din

This amazing story stimulates the search for the definite significance of noise. Can noise be personified? And, more so, has it to be essentially the loudest for getting heard and noticed? Since the very basic nature of the noise is blaring and blowy, it can’t but be the loudest. It catches listenership. It catches interest. Even if it rumbles beyond certain meanings and metaphors.

Perhaps, the quintessence of noise is its strangeness. What stillness fails to garner, noise succeeds to gain. What common sense fails to salvage, noise bails out. The loudest the noise, the longer the clout.

That’s why, noise today has turned more into a psychosomatic phenomenon than an over-simplified coincidence or stratagem where anything rarely goes amiss.

Today’s noise is calculated and specific. It is no more unacceptable, and it no more possesses an uncontrolled nature. It knows its target and has unique expertise to tag on.

And going by the current media jinks, noise is now a perfect science. From the clutter of bytes to bulletins, views to visuals, symbols to slogans, texts to tweets—the noise is thorough.

The growling deluge is not just a happenstance. What media scientists call Information Overload is in effect an avatar of noise!