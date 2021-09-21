Furnish estimates against SRE for MHA: Finance deptt

Jammu: The Finance department has asked the concerned administrative departments to furnish Revised Estimates (RE) 2021-22 and Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 against Security Related Expenditure (SRE) for “adoption by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in their demands” by tomorrow.

In a circular, the Finance department, while referring to MHA Office Memorandum (OM) no 04/08/2021-Bgt-l dated September 2, 2021, asked the departments to submit estimates against SRE (Police) & SRE(R&R) as per the devised format.

The departments were asked to keep some aspects in mind while reviewing or firming up proposals for Revised and Budget estimates. These aspects would include priorities, activities and schemes. They were asked to identify such activity or scheme which could be eliminated or reduced in size or merged with any other scheme or activity. The departments would have to take into account past experience of achieving targets (both physical and financial) and bottlenecks, if any.