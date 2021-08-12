Ladakh launches Ladakh Police’s Tourist Wing to help tourists

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Mathur said with the help of technology, the tourist wing of Ladakh Police would handle rescue missions and other medical emergencies faced by the tourists.

“The new wing would be trained suitably to be able to create a flawless communication system with various tourism agencies, civil administration, Health department and other stakeholders for effective coordination in the face of any emergency,” he said. “Such a well-thought out and planned system is aimed at helping tourism thrive in Ladakh. A balance between assisting the tourists and adherence to legal aspects will be the key element defining the successful operation of this new tourist police wing.”

In another development in the region, the Ladakh administration has decided to do away with the Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Indian nationals. This means that the domestic tourists wanting to visit the protected areas of Ladakh could now do so without getting an ILP.

Destinations such as Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, Tsomoriri Lake among others do not require an ILP any longer.