Maximum gathering ceiling in banquet halls raised to 25 %

Jammu: The J&K government on Sunday, partially acceding to the demand of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) and further easing restrictions, enhanced the ceiling of maximum gathering in banquet halls to “25 percent of the authorised capacity.”

However, this relaxation would be available to the banquet halls in “districts with positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly case load below 250.”

So far, the banquet halls in such districts could have a maximum gathering of 50 people.

Meanwhile, the government chose to maintain status-quo with regard to its guidelines, including those related to the educational institutions and night curfew. The schools, except for relaxations as provided for students of 12th and 10th classes, would continue to remain closed for on-site/in-person teaching.