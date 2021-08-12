Refund admission fee in 15 days: FFRC directs Budgam school

“It was also stated in the complaint that parents are paying the fee as per the FFRC order but the school management is not accepting it. Request was made for taking action against the school and to save the aggrieved parents,” it reads.

The chairman of the committee has said that the management of the FWS has on the one hand hiked its fee structure by 6 percent in the academic session 2019-20 by relying upon paragraph 5 of the order number 1-FFC of 2019 issued on 28 January 2019.

“However, it has very conveniently and deliberately given go by to paragraph 8 of the same order, which specifically restrained private educational institutions from charging admission fee,” the order reads.

The “brilliant minds” of the school management have thus deprived the parents of the children studying in their school of their hard-earned money, the order reads.

The FFRC Chairman in the order has stated that charging and collection of admission fees becomes the fountainhead of commercialisation of education.

“The school management, when it asks for admission fees, literally puts the price tag on the school seat and sells the same to a parent,” the order reads.

The FFRC Chairman has further directed the principal, chairperson, vice-chairperson and trustees of the Foundation World School, Humhama and Mammath, Budgam to return and refund an amount of Rs 50,000 to the complainant and all other parents from whom admission fee had been charged.

“The money should be returned within 15 days and a compliance report should be submitted to the committee,” the order reads.